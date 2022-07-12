Marvel Unlimited Hits 30,000 Comics
Celebrate this milestone with two major drops: The all-new Infinity series ‘Avengers Unlimited,’ plus an offering of 30 FREE comics!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60! Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout.
READ AVENGERS UNLIMITED #1 FOR FREE!
Marvel Unlimited, an award-winning digital comics subscription service, now offers its readers instant access to 30,000+ issues from the latest and greatest stories to a back catalog spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics!
To celebrate this enormous milestone, Marvel Unlimited is offering fans 30 free comics in honor of 30,000 starting points! From ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000), classic X-MEN (1991), to modern hits like THOR: GOD OF THUNDER (2012), dive into these issue #1s and start your journey into comics. Or, if you’re a Marvel Unlimited member, discover your next series to binge!
Today, the Marvel Unlimited app also dropped a brand-new series from its vertical Infinity Comics lineup. AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC, a weekly series starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, will unfold new chapters every Tuesday. In its first six-part arc, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Thor are up against the mysterious machinations of the “Black Ledger.” This foe has assembled classic villains like Ghost, Taskmaster, the Tri-Sentinel, Moonstone, and more to face off against the heroes…but the mastermind behind these attacks has an unknown motive. Read issue #1 for free, then continue the story with issue #2 only on the Marvel Unlimited app!
In addition to its exclusive Infinity Comics content, Marvel Unlimited members can uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s many features, and stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited. This amazing service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
Start your journey into comics on Marvel Unlimited! Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this experience for yourself.