Black Friday Savings on Marvel Unlimited
This weekend, use code CYBER50 to get the digital comics super-service for $50 your first year!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60! Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout.
‘Tis the season to start reading comics!
Starting today through November 28, digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited is offering all new members a first year’s subscription for just $50! (See full terms.) With code CYBER50, new readers will gain an unlimited library of 30,000 digital comics spanning all of Marvel history—from Spider-Man’s first appearance in 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15 to current blockbuster runs and events like AVENGERS (2018) and A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY!
Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recs and Reading Guides. New issues are added as early as three months after they’re in stores, with titles from the app’s exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup dropped throughout the week. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s latest features, including the best Black Panther Infinity Comics to get you started. This Webby award-winning service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
[RELATED: Introducing Marvel’s Infinity Comics]
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan. See what rewards are available.
Read complete comic runs starring all your favorites—and discover even more characters and storylines to love! The world of Marvel Comics is at your fingertips on Marvel Unlimited.
Use code CYBER50 at checkout (plus tax where applicable). All prices in US dollars. Offer valid 11/25/2022 9:00 AM ET to 11/28/2022 11:59 PM ET on annual memberships only. First year billed upfront at a one-time payment of $50; subsequent years billed annually to the payment card on file at the then-current annual subscription fee (currently $69 per year) unless and until cancelled. Offer is open to new Marvel Unlimited members only. Valid payment card required to redeem offer. Auto-renewal and other terms and conditions apply.