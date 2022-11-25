Black Friday Savings on Marvel Unlimited

Starting today through November 28, digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited is offering all new members a first year’s subscription for just $50! (See full terms.) With code CYBER50, new readers will gain an unlimited library of 30,000 digital comics spanning all of Marvel history⁠—from Spider-Man’s first appearance in 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15 to current blockbuster runs and events like AVENGERS (2018) and A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY!

Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recs and Reading Guides. New issues are added as early as three months after they’re in stores, with titles from the app’s exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup dropped throughout the week. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s latest features, including the best Black Panther Infinity Comics to get you started. This Webby award-winning service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.

