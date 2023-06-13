An Inside Look at 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' 2023

Gimmick in "Today's Lesson"

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by ROSI KÄMPE

Colors by KELLY FITZPATRICK

Carmen Cruz, a lesbian teenager, recently joined the island nation of Krakoa after being part of the group of young vigilantes known as the Children of the Atom, who pretended to be mutants in their attempt to join Krakoa. Unlike her teammates, however, Carmen discovered she was actually a mutant all along. Equipped with shape-shifting powers, she goes by the moniker Gimmick!



Co-created by writer Vita Ayala and artist Bernard Chang, Gimmick made her first full comic appearance in CHILDREN OF THE ATOM (2021). Now, in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kämpe bring readers up to speed with what Gimmick has been up to on Krakoa as she prepares to launch off into new adventures.



Speaking to Marvel.com, Steve Foxe discussed what drew him to Gimmick and why he chose to tell this story. “The Krakoan era has put so many characters back onto the playing field, so there’s been less of a ‘need’ for a new mutant in this role, but Gimmick stood out to me as a really fascinating addition to the franchise,” explained Foxe. “She’s a fangirl who ended up being a mutant herself, and her best friends in the world—and her girlfriend—had to stay behind as she went off to explore this new facet of her life on Krakoa.”



Delving deeper, Foxe compared Gimmick’s role on Krakoa to that of X-Men eras of the past: “The generational aspect of the X-Men has always appealed to me. Starting waaaaay back with Kitty Pryde, nearly every era has had its own younger viewpoint mutant, which is very unique to the X-Men—it’s not like the Avengers always have a teen sidekick, y’know?”



Speaking more specifically to Gimmick’s story in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, Steve Foxe revealed some details about her arc in this issue. “Carmen Cruz has wanted to be a hero for a long time, and now she’s got the chance to train with Bishop, the best of the best on Krakoa...but that doesn’t mean her squad of misfit mutants is a well-oiled machine,” teased Foxe. “But when some other young mutants start causing a ruckus in New York City, Gimmick sees a chance to prove herself and takes it without hesitation. How and why that brings her to the attention of Madelyne Pryor…well, you’ll have to read the issue to find out!”



On the topic of Madelyne Prior, MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE also positions Gimmick to join the cast DARK X-MEN, the Goblin Queen’s own mutant team that will make its debut this summer during the FALL OF X. As the series writer, Steve Foxe provided some clues about what fans can expect from Gimmick in DARK X-MEN.



“Like I said before, I love the young-mutant-viewpoint character. When casting DARK X-MEN, I knew I wanted a character who represented the Krakoan era, and someone who would provide a balance to Maddie’s more…ruthless brand of X-Men-ing. Carmen delivers on both counts, and I can’t WAIT for folks to see how she fits into this motley crew of monsters. Plus, she finally gets to meet Gambit, the inspiration for her original costume!”



“I’ve been dying to do something for MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE since the first issue was announced a few years ago,” shared Foxe. “No single comic book can change the world, but it’s inspiring to see publishers acknowledge and uplift their queer readers and creators, especially at a time where our rights and safety are coming under renewed attack.”