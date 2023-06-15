Marvel's Undead Rise Again in 'Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood'

Marvel’s hit BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD series delivers the most violent and savage adventures of pop culture’s deadliest icons including Wolverine, Carnage, Moon Knight, and even the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader! The best-selling line continues this October with the installment fans have demanded. Prepare yourself for unimaginable horror as MARVEL ZOMBIES gets the BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD treatment in a new four-issue series!

Just in time for Halloween season, MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD will satisfy fan’s cravings for terror with shocking tales from a host of all-star writers and artists! This action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology series is set in a universe where the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and many more Marvel heroes and villains are beset by ever-growing zombie hordes and transformed into flesh-eating monstrosities. In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last…?

Here’s a taste of what’s in store in MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1: