Long Story Short: The Spider-Verse, Explained

This new episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short takes you deep into the SPIDER-VERSE, the 2014 comic event that brought together spider-powered heroes in an epic, dimension-hopping battle against the spider-hunting Inheritors! Spider-Gwen, Superior Spider-Man, Spider-Punk, Spider-Clones, and even a Spider-Monkey—find out just how many it took to save the Multiverse.

