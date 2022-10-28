Comics
Published October 28, 2022
Long Story Short: The Spider-Verse, Explained
Revisit the epic event where every Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Spider-Kid, and Spider-Pig fought to save the Multiverse.
Spider-Heroes Unite! (No, literally, all of them.)
This new episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short takes you deep into the SPIDER-VERSE, the 2014 comic event that brought together spider-powered heroes in an epic, dimension-hopping battle against the spider-hunting Inheritors! Spider-Gwen, Superior Spider-Man, Spider-Punk, Spider-Clones, and even a Spider-Monkey—find out just how many it took to save the Multiverse.
