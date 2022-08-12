Artist Mark Bagley Reflects on His Spider-Man Legacy & More

“I wrote my own comics, which were all totally bad and totally just ripped off what was going on in regular comics, but it was just all a learning process for me. The Gil Kane issue, the ‘Death of Gwen Stacy’ issue, came along… and it was so shocking the way it happened,” he shared. “Harry Osborn is going through the drug thing and Peter is freaking out about that. Green Goblin is coming in and out of his life like every couple of issues, it seems like. Then he kidnaps Gwen off-camera. You don't even know that he's done it. He just leaves a pumpkin bomb sitting in her apartment. It was so out of the blue… and it was so violent!”

“It was just so well drawn because even then I was totally into the storytelling and the visuals of it. Gil was so dynamic and so just crazy good,” he continued. “I seem to recall that I was reading it in the cafeteria in my high school at lunch time and just being shocked by it. I mean, not crying or anything like that, but just was like, ‘Holy smokes, what the hell just happened?’ And, you know, ‘Did he kill her?’, that sort of thing, which I think he did. The ‘snap’ was added later; it wasn't part of the script. From what I've read, it just was added later. Yeah. It was pretty amazing. I'm looking at it right now. Yeah. Goddamn, Gil Kane was good.”

Bagley also reflected on the way his artwork has inspired others in a similar fashion and how that, in turn, has touched him. “I hear that when I go to a con quite often, either ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN was their first comic and got them into comics, or the fact that I'm their Spider-Man artist… I'm always humbled by it, because I would walk up to John Buscema and say the same thing, the exact same thing,” he said. “I'd go, ‘Your stuff is what got me into comics,’ or Jack Kirby or Gil Kane. I always thought I'd get into this business and I’d make a lower middle class income… The 90s hit and… we became these redheaded stepchildren rock stars! It's like conventions and they're paying us royalties… I'm a real fortunate guy, and I don't take that for granted for a second.”

As it turns out, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN holds a special place in Bagley’s heart, as well. “That was the nice thing about ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN. When I was drawing AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, I just felt like I was drawing John Romita’s, [Steve] Ditko’s, Gil Kane's guys. Ross Andrews! These are their characters. I'm just kind of borrowing them for a while,” he shared. “The nice thing about ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN was I could make these guys mine and not have to worry about what had gone on before and not have it feel like any kind of pressure. That was really kind of liberating.”