Earth's Mightiest Heroes Assemble to Uplift, Inspire, and Unite in 'Marvel's Voices: Avengers' #1

The Marvel Universe has always strived to reflect the “world outside your window” with diverse and inclusive storytelling. Throughout the year, the breadth of those stories are highlighted in a special way in a variety of MARVEL’S VOICES one-shots, and later this December, MARVEL’S VOICES: AVENGERS #1 will arrive for the first time!

In addition to backup stories in some of Marvel’s most popular titles, the ongoing MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMICS on Marvel Unlimited, and the Marvel’s Voices podcast, the program has evolved this past year by inviting creators from across the industry to bring their unique perspectives and artistry to specific corners of the Marvel Universe. Following the success of MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER, MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, and MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN, alongside MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will get their MARVEL’S VOICES spotlight!

For 60 years, the Avengers have proven time and time again that despite our differences, we’re stronger together than apart! Now, join a team of Marvel's finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales that tackle diverse ideologies, identities, and backgrounds through the lens of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!

Here’s what’s in store: