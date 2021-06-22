'Marvel's Voices': Chris Cooper Tells How the X-Men Opened Up Spaces For LGBTQ Readers

“Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Cyclops…children of the atom, students of Charles Xavier, MUTANTS—feared and hated by the world they have sworn to protect. These are the strangest heroes of all…the Uncanny X-MEN!”

Or, perhaps the top copy on those late ’70s/early ’80s issues of UNCANNY X-MEN should have read: “These are the queerest heroes of all.” Born in the same year as me, 1963, from the fevered creativity of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the X-Men were different from other heroes in that they weren’t exposed to radiation or wielders of amazing technology as the source of their powers; the X-Men were born that way. Just like me.

When I first stumbled into the first issues of UNCANNY X-MEN as a young child in the dentist’s office waiting room, I already knew other guys turned me on in ways no woman did. But I didn’t yet understand the ramifications of that—how that innocent aspect of my being would place me as much at odds with the society around me as any mutant would be. I just thought Cyclops and Angel were cool! (Beast and, interestingly enough, the eventually gay Iceman, not so much; and tellingly, Marvel Girl barely registered.)

And it’s highly unlikely Stan Lee had a parable for the LGBTQ community in mind when he dreamt up the mutants; Stonewall hadn’t even happened yet, and the big fight for social justice of the day was the Civil Rights movement for Black Americans. If anything, that must have been the inspiration for the prejudice mutants faced, the social dilemma Lee sought to obliquely dramatize.