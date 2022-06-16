'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' Returns for a New Celebration of Latin/X Heroes and Creators

MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES #1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, ALEX SEGURA, EDGAR DELGADO, ZORAIDA CORDOVA, & MORE

Art by PACO MEDINA, ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ, & MORE

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/28

Stay tuned for more announcements about the what other creators will be lending their voices to this astounding anthology, as well as the reveal of a series of Community Variant Covers by Leonardo Romero that will be showcased on some of Marvel’s hottest titles throughout September!

