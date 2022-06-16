'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' Returns for a New Celebration of Latin/X Heroes and Creators
New 'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' comic arrives in September with stories starring Nova, White Tiger, Miles Morales, and more.
MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES is back with a new collection of uplifting and action-packed tales highlighting Latin and Latinx creators and characters!
Hitting stands this September, the giant-sized one-shot will be the latest installment in the groundbreaking MARVEL'S VOICES series, continuing the tradition of highlighting the cultural richness of Marvel Universe, celebrating established comic talent, and uplifting new voices in the comic book industry! Packed with five thrilling adventures, MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES will embrace various cultural heritages and explore how they impact the journeys of some of your favorite super heroes!
Here’s what fans can look forward to this year:
- Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza and superstar artist Paco Medina takes to the stars in an action-packed Nova adventure!
- Acclaimed writer Edgar Delgado continues to show off his writing chops with a spine-tingling spider escapade with Miles Morales!
- Award-winning author Alex Segura and extraordinary artist Rogê Antônio blaze a new trail for White Tiger – and introduce a brand new character to the Marvel Mythos!
- Novelist Zoraida Cordova and artist Yasmín Flores Montañez dive deep into the heart of Shark Girl in an underwater mission featuring Namor!
MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES #1
Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, ALEX SEGURA, EDGAR DELGADO, ZORAIDA CORDOVA, & MORE
Art by PACO MEDINA, ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ, & MORE
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 9/28
Stay tuned for more announcements about the what other creators will be lending their voices to this astounding anthology, as well as the reveal of a series of Community Variant Covers by Leonardo Romero that will be showcased on some of Marvel’s hottest titles throughout September!
