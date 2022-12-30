'Marvel's Voices': How Peach Momoko Unlocks New Worlds for Marvel Readers

Working at Marvel, first as a library intern, then eventually as associate editor for Marvel.com, I often heard these lines:



Welcome to the Marvel Universe—your universe.

The window to your world...



I had always felt instinctively that this was true. In the infinite multiverse of Marvel Comics, everyone found (to borrow a K-pop term) their “bias”—their favorite character, whether Super Hero, Super Villain, or anti-hero. When meeting new coworkers, we always asked each other for our “Marvel origin stories”—how you first got into the Marvel Universe. Mine was X-23, a character I discovered while reading comics at my local library. I loved her seriousness and sincerity, how fiercely she fought for things she believed in.

Everyone found a version of themselves, a Marvel character that resonated with them.

I was born in the U.S. in New Jersey (hey Kamala!) and grew up in New York City (I could’ve passed the Sanctum Santorum a million times), so drop a Marvel reference about the tri-state area and you’ve got me smiling. In this way, the Marvel Universe reflected the world I saw outside—a bit noisy and chaotic, full of complex characters and witty punchlines in random situations (just take one ride on an MTA subway).

But despite going to English-speaking schools, at home, my family spoke Japanese. Before I read comics, I read manga. There was the world I knew outside, but as someone who’s pretty introverted, my world inside mattered too. Being a first-generation Japanese American, I learned to navigate both—I worked hard to grasp both languages, to try to express myself in both American and Japanese cultural situations. After living in New York, I went to Japan for 10 years and came back. I felt at home in both countries.

So one day at work when I first saw Marvel's 2020 line-up of Stormbreakers artists, one name caught my eye: Peach Momoko. The name, combining both English and Japanese, slid into view and I puzzled over the double meaning. Peach + Peach. Who was this person who spoke both languages—my languages?

The next thing I knew, I was staring at my own world. Until it happened, I didn’t realize how close that window could get.

Wanting to know more about Peach Momoko, I picked up the first issue of DEMON DAYS and read these lines:



Welcome to a world filled with demons and spirits, monsters and magic.

This is the Marvel Universe like you’ve never seen it before. This is...

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN