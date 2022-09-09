Marvel's Voices: Janice Chiang Praises the 'Silent Soundtrack' of Lettering

In a comic book creative team, letters play a vitally important role by providing all the text that makes reading the comic possible. In celebration of Letterer Appreciation Day, which takes place every September 1, one particular letterer got a well-deserved spotlight on Marvel’s Voices, a podcast that celebrates the diverse backgrounds and cultures of the comic creators who help bring the Marvel Universe and its iconic characters to life. Chinese American letterer and activist Janice Chiang has been working in the comics industry since the 1970s and continues to do so today, and her incredible work includes titles starring the biggest names in the Marvel Universe.

While in college, Chiang began working as a letterer and was well-treated among her peers in Marvel’s bullpen. Danny Crespi, a longtime letterer at Marvel who rose through years of service to become the publisher’s art and production supervisor, even took her under his wing. Since Chiang also worked with her older sister Fay as a community organizer in New York City, defending democratic rights and labor representation in Chinatown, she appreciated Marvel’s mentorship programs with local schools, which made the publisher feel like an active part of the city rather than a rigid corporate entity. As Chiang’s career as a freelance letterer progressed, she worked alongside fellow Asian American Marvel Comics creator Larry Hama, who was writing Marvel’s G.I. JOE (1982) series.

Reflecting on her childhood as a first-generation Chinese American born in the United States, Chiang noted that comics were among the early texts she read growing up that helped her learn English. In addition to reading comics at her local library, Chiang read comic strips printed in the daily newspaper, as the medium was popular in her family. “Sunday, they would have all the colored comics for us to read,” Chiang recalled. “My cousins were big comics readers.”