'Marvel's Voices: Pride' Trailer Invites You to Celebrate With Loki, the Young Avengers, and More

Prepare to celebrate the Marvel way!

Tomorrow, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will arrive with new stories featuring fan-favorite LGBTQI+ characters like Loki, Moondragon, Hercules, and the Young Avengers — and that's not all! The anthology issue will also introduce an all-new Marvel hero called Escapade, who will swing in to save the day alongside her best friend and fellow trans mutant Morgan Red.

In anticipation of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE's debut, Marvel has released a new trailer, which features never-before-seen artwork from the issue. Catch Loki just hanging around, Spider-Man (literally) crashing D-Man's LGBT youth center group, Hercules and Marvel Boy battling an alien army and more in this action-packed video.

In the MARVEL'S VOICES tradition, this diverse collection of tales is brought together by a lineup of new and established talent and showcase characters from all walks of life and every corner of the Marvel Universe. Here’s a complete list of the stories fans can look forward to this year: