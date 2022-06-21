'Marvel's Voices: Pride' Trailer Invites You to Celebrate With Loki, the Young Avengers, and More
Marvel has released a new trailer for 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1, which features never-before-seen artwork of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie and more.
Prepare to celebrate the Marvel way!
Tomorrow, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will arrive with new stories featuring fan-favorite LGBTQI+ characters like Loki, Moondragon, Hercules, and the Young Avengers — and that's not all! The anthology issue will also introduce an all-new Marvel hero called Escapade, who will swing in to save the day alongside her best friend and fellow trans mutant Morgan Red.
In anticipation of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE's debut, Marvel has released a new trailer, which features never-before-seen artwork from the issue. Catch Loki just hanging around, Spider-Man (literally) crashing D-Man's LGBT youth center group, Hercules and Marvel Boy battling an alien army and more in this action-packed video.
In the MARVEL'S VOICES tradition, this diverse collection of tales is brought together by a lineup of new and established talent and showcase characters from all walks of life and every corner of the Marvel Universe. Here’s a complete list of the stories fans can look forward to this year:
- In last year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio introduced the dreamy mutant hero Somnus, who now stars in the ongoing X-Men series MARAUDERS. New York Times-bestselling author Charlie Jane Anders and artist duo and Eisner-nominated cartoonists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt continues this tradition with the debut of Escapade. Readers will meet this all-new trans mutant super hero in a 20-page adventure that will introduce her career as a super thief and set the stage for her exciting future.
- Valkyrie Rúna puts on the first ever Asgard Pride celebration in television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III and artist Lorenzo Susi Marvel Comics debut.
- Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut alongside PATSY WALKER artist Brittney L. Williams in an action-packed story about Marvel’s newest power couple: Hercules and Marvel Boy.
- Rev up your engines for a heart-bending story across space and time in a Moondragon story by IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell and artist Kei Zama.
- Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong and fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne reunite the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old. Byrne will also depict the team in one of the issue’s variant covers.
- Comedy writer Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show) brings her talents to Marvel with a story about the power of responsibility featuring the Marvel Universe’s favorite gay ginger, D-Man! She’s joined by Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel!
- And writer Danny Lore and artist Lucas Werneck revisit the legacy of Taku and Venomm, two Black Panther characters long left in the closet, in a tale of love and redemption!
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1
Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE
Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, TED BRANDT, RO STEIN, LORENZO SUZI, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, KEI ZAMA, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by NICK ROBLES
On Sale Tomorrow
Join the celebration with some of Marvel’s greatest LGBTQIA+ heroes by picking up MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 digitally or at your local comic shop tomorrow!
