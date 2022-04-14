It's Black Cat's Lucky Day on Jen Bartel's Cover of Marvel's Voices: Pride
Black Cat is caught between romances on a newly revealed variant cover for this year’s 'Marvel's Voices: Pride,' on sale June 22.
Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate Pride Month this year with another giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics’ most iconic LGBTQ+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQI+ superstars and emerging talent! Today, fans can get their first look at a brand-new variant cover for 2022’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE drawn by Eisner-winning artist Jen Bartel! The top-selling cover artist’s latest piece shows Black Cat putting away the claws and bringing out the charm as she’s caught between two lovers—Peter Parker and Thieves Guild Leader, Odessa Drake!
Felicia’s romantic history and rivalry with Odessa Drake was explored by writer Jed MacKay in his back-to-back acclaimed runs on BLACK CAT. Now, MacKay will continue his defining work on BLACK CAT alongside artist Pere Pérez in IRON CAT. Also launching during Pride Month, the all-new limited series will see Black Cat teaming up with Iron Man to discover who is wielding the Iron Cat armor and what their plans for Felicia are. Find out the identity of IRON CAT in this exciting new chapter for one of Marvel’s leading heroines! Wait, do you think it’s ODESSA in that armor?
In the meantime, check out Bartel’s cover and stay tuned in the coming weeks for more announcements and covers reveals for MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1!
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1
Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE
Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & more!
Cover by NICK ROBLES
Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL
On Sale 6/22
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!