Superstar Artist Olivier Coipel's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover' #1 Revealed

Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate Pride Month this year with an monumental giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics’ most iconic LGBTQAI+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQAI+ superstars and emerging talent! Today, fans can get their first look at a brand-new variant cover for 2022’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE drawn by superstar artist Olivier Coipel.

Once again lending his acclaimed talents to Marvel’s Pride Month celebration, Coipel’s extraordinary cover showcases three of Marvel’s most prominent LGBTQAI+ heroes: the mutant speedster and first openly gay Marvel hero Northstar, divine warrior Angela, and America Chavez, breakout Young Avenger and star of the upcoming DEFENDERS BEYOND.

Check out Coipel’s uplifting piece below and stay tuned next week for a sneak peek at MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, including the reveal of the new hero debuting in its pages!