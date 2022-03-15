The Young Avengers Reunite, a New Hero Steps Into the Spotlight, and More in This Year's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride'

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & more!

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant Cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

On Sale 6/15

And that’s only the beginning! Be there in June when this groundbreaking anthology series continues with another thrilling glimpse of the world outside your window in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1. And stay tuned later today for the reveal of this year’s Pride Month variant cover program.

Fans can also look forward to the MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE TPB. Hitting stands in May, the collection will include last year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE one-shot as well as powerful moments from throughout Marvel Comics history such as Northstar’s wedding, the debut of Aaron Fischer in UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA, and more.

