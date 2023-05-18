'Marvel's Voices: X-Men' #1 Taps into the Heart of the X-Men Mythos

All year long, Marvel Comics proudly spotlights diverse storytelling in various, star-studded MARVEL'S VOICES anthologies! Whether focused on certain communities or zooming in on specific corners of the Marvel Universe, MARVEL'S VOICES proves that the Marvel Universe truly is the world outside your window. This August, MARVEL'S VOICES continues this tradition with a batch of all-new stories celebrating Marvel’s mightiest mutants in MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN #1!

Over the last few decades, the X-Men franchise has shined as a beacon of diversity with its incredible cast of characters from different backgrounds and cultures and its thought-provoking approach to social issues. Join an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent in celebrating the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy and bright future in a wide range of thrilling tales.

From the exhilarating days of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men’s history—delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. Here’s some of what fans can look forward to: