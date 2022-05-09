May 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

While Hulk and Thor are busy tussling, Sam Wilson will soar into his very own new series this week with CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 by Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva. Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas—but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next?

Likewise, Moon Knight will spin a new legend in MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1, in which a bevy of comicdom’s finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu. Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo will introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future, while Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse—but that's not all! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure and much more.

Meanwhile, Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli's X-MEN RED #1 will launch Storm to Mars, where the mutants of Arakko are learning to live in peace. She knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen, but Abigail Brand has other plans, along with an unstable Vulcan on her side and Cable keeping his own secrets. While Storm is busy fighting for her new world, X-MEN #11 will send the women of the X-Men to Gameworld—but if it’s true that the house always wins, our X-Ladies might be in over their heads.

Back on Earth, Shang-Chi must save his world from an attack by his grandfather and the forces of Ta Lo in SHANG-CHI #12. At the risk of succumbing to temptations of power, Shang-Chi must give into his late father’s wishes and inherit the deadly Ten Rings to save the people he loves. KING CONAN #4 will also dredge up some family drama by pitting King Conan against his son Conan II, AKA Conn, in a duel that will change the course of the Hyborian Age.

Soar into a new era of Captain America, team up with Moon Knight, head to Mars with the X-Men and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #1

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA (2022) #1

KING CONAN (2021) #4

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2022) #1

SHANG-CHI (2021) #12

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY (2022) #3

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES (2022) #3

X-MEN (2021) #11

X-MEN RED (2022) #1

New Collections

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP (2022)

MARVEL-VERSE: JANE FOSTER, THE MIGHTY THOR (2022)

MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 (2022)

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL (2022)

STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS (2022)

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN #9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #6

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #6

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5

SABRETOOTH #1

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1

SHANG-CHI #8

SPIDER-WOMAN #19

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14

THE MARVELS #8

THE THING #4

X-CELLENT #1

X-MEN LEGENDS #11

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #34

