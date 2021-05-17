May 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
From 'Shang-Chi' to 'Wolverine,' preview all of this week's new comics, collections, and more!
There's never 'nuff said when it comes to the mighty Marvel Multiverse! So sit back as we wax lyrical on the mags headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday!
As ever, there's a titanic truckload of tomes headed to your neighborhood five and dime this week. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hits a sinister issue #66, Ta-Nehisi Coates tells his penultimate Steve Rogers tale, Elektra continues to dance across the city skyline in her DAREDEVIL duds, HEROES REBORN quickens the pace in another reality, the Runaways steal your heart, Shang-Chi arrives with a new #1, Wolvie goes up against some bloodsuckers—and so much more! From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66
- BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #29
- CHAMPIONS #7
- DAREDEVIL #30
- FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1
- HEROES REBORN #3
- IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2
- RUNAWAYS #36
- SHANG-CHI #1
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
- THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3
- WAY OF X #2
- WOLVERINE #12
New Collections
- ACTS OF VENGEANCE: SPIDER-MAN & THE X-MEN
- AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: A TRAITOR STALKS WITHIN US
- BROTHER VOODOO MASTERWORKS VOL. 1
- CAPTAIN MARVEL VS. ROGUE
- CONAN: THE SONGS OF THE DEAD AND OTHER STORIES
- GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- INCREDIBLE HULK MASTERWORKS VOL. 15
- EMMA FROST VOL. 1: HIGHER LEARNING
- INCREDIBLE HULK: BIG THINGS
- INCREDIBLE HULK: DEAD LIKE ME
- INCREDIBLE HULK: SPLIT DECISIONS
Marvel Unlimited
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 59
- DAREDEVIL 27
- ETERNALS 2
- EXCALIBUR 18
- FANTASTIC FOUR 29
- JUGGERNAUT 5
- KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER 1
- KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS 2
- MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD 1
- POWER PACK 3
- S.W.O.R.D. 3
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 10
- TASKMASTER 3
- WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 3
- X-FORCE 17
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!