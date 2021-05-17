May 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

As ever, there's a titanic truckload of tomes headed to your neighborhood five and dime this week. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hits a sinister issue #66, Ta-Nehisi Coates tells his penultimate Steve Rogers tale, Elektra continues to dance across the city skyline in her DAREDEVIL duds, HEROES REBORN quickens the pace in another reality, the Runaways steal your heart, Shang-Chi arrives with a new #1, Wolvie goes up against some bloodsuckers—and so much more! From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA #29

CHAMPIONS #7

DAREDEVIL #30

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1

HEROES REBORN #3

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2

RUNAWAYS #36

SHANG-CHI #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3

WAY OF X #2

WOLVERINE #12

ACTS OF VENGEANCE: SPIDER-MAN & THE X-MEN

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: A TRAITOR STALKS WITHIN US

BROTHER VOODOO MASTERWORKS VOL. 1

CAPTAIN MARVEL VS. ROGUE

CONAN: THE SONGS OF THE DEAD AND OTHER STORIES

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

INCREDIBLE HULK MASTERWORKS VOL. 15

EMMA FROST VOL. 1: HIGHER LEARNING

INCREDIBLE HULK: BIG THINGS

INCREDIBLE HULK: DEAD LIKE ME

INCREDIBLE HULK: SPLIT DECISIONS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 59

DAREDEVIL 27

ETERNALS 2

EXCALIBUR 18

FANTASTIC FOUR 29

JUGGERNAUT 5

KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER 1

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS 2

MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD 1

POWER PACK 3

S.W.O.R.D. 3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 10

TASKMASTER 3

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 3

X-FORCE 17

