May 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, the wondrous Web-Head continues his latest adventure! America Chavez hits back in the third issue of her latest ongoing series! The merry mutants abound across the Marvel Universe with HELLIONS, MARAUDERS, and X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING! The world is turned upside down with the dramatic debut of HEROES REBORN! The spine-chilling WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS begins! And so much more! From fresh floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

HELLIONS #11

HEROES REBORN #1

IMMORTAL HULK #46

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5

MARAUDERS #20

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1

STRANGE ACADEMY #10

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3

THE UNION #5

X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

New Collections

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE BY TOM TAYLOR OMNIBUS HC BENGAL COVER

KULL THE SAVAGE: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER

THE COMPLETE KIRBY WAR AND ROMANCE HC WAR COVER

VENOM BY MICHELINIE & MCFARLANE GALLERY EDITION HC

VENOMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY COVER [NEW PRINTING]

DEAD MAN LOGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: OUTLAWED TPB

SQUADRON SUPREME TPB ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

KING DEADPOOL VOL. 2 TPB

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 58

CAPTAIN MARVEL 25

DAREDEVIL 26 CHECCHETTO COVER

DEADPOOL 10

EXCALIBUR 17

FANTASTIC FOUR 28

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR 3

MARVEL 4

NEW MUTANTS 15

SHANG-CHI 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 9

STRANGE ACADEMY 7

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT 4

WOLVERINE 9

X-MEN 17

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

