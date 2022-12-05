New MCU Variant Covers Celebrate the Epic Phase Three Films of the Infinity Saga
Check out the first batch of 'Infinity Saga Phase Three' covers, on sale in February!
Throughout next year, Marvel Comics will continue its popular line of INFINITY SAGA VARIANT COVERS!
Highlighting each and every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, these covers see some of the industry’s greatest artists honor the Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art. The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking INFINITY SAGA. The first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Covers will hit stands in February, with the rest releasing in the following months.
Best-selling cover artist Mark Brooks depicts the unforgettable “Avengers Assemble” moment from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Thanos and his Black Order reign victorious in superstar artist Leinil Francis Yu’s cover spotlighting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. And artist Dike Ruan, known for his acclaimed work on SHANG-CHI, presents the dynamite debut of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp.
On Sale 2/1
AVENGERS #65 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 2/15
AVENGERS FOREVER #14 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 Variant Cover by Mark Brooks
WASP #2 INFINITY SAGA 3 Variant Cover by Dike Ruan
Check them out now below and stay tuned for more INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the months ahead.
