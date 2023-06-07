Meet Mikhail Rasputin, the Long-Lost Brother of Colossus & Magik

The older brother of legendary mutant heroes Colossus and Magik, Mikhail Rasputin is one of the most pivotal figures in DAWN OF X and the evolving status of the X-Men. Boasting an impressive array of mutant powers, Mikhail has long walked the line between Super Hero and Super Villain, which has pit him against his siblings on more than one occasion.

Unsurprisingly, then, Mikhail has joined forces with some of the X-Men’s most nefarious Super Villains, and this backdoor intrigue has only heightened since the mutant race unified under the island nation-state Krakoa.

With SINS OF SINISTER dramatically shifting the balance of power on Krakoa and its ruling Quiet Council, Mikhail has become a major player in the Marvel Universe… and given his complex history and past alliances, that could tilt mutantkind towards greater heights or absolute disaster. Here is everything you need to know about Mikhail Rasputin, from his formidable power set to his major appearances and adventures with the X-Men.