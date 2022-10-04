Meet Miracleman, Golden Age Hero Turned Divine Figure

Miracleman Meets the Qys and Warpsmiths*

*This next section involves mature themes and may not be suitable for all readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Miracleman and Liz named their daughter Winter, but it was clear that there was something abnormal about her, as she grew faster than a baby should. After her birth, an alien species called the Qys – the originators of that technology behind Miracleman’s creation – arrived on Earth and attempted to take out anyone using the body-swapping technology. Miraclewoman returned to help Miracleman and his family in the battle. However, the Qys initially proved to be a difficult opponent due to their mastery of body-swapping.

The fight between the Qys and Miracleman ended with the former group discovering that Winter was a hyper-intelligent being, which caused them to end their assault. They then explained to Miracleman and Miraclewoman that they were engaged in a cold war with the hyper-fast Warpsmiths. Due to Winter’s existence, both races agreed not to interfere in Earth’s development. Miraclewoman, though, proposed they use Earth as a neutral world on which to exchange their cultures.

Moran’s life collapsed pretty much immediately after he returned to Earth. Liz left him, and Winter went into space to study with the Qys. In the end, the character climbed a mountain and wrote a suicide note, making clear that he never wanted Miracleman to swap with him again. Making matters worse, Bates’ catatonic state came to an end. While the child-version of him tried to avoid ever turning back into Kid Miracleman, horrified by what he’d done in that state, Bates spoke his magic word during an attempted sexual assault at his group home. As Kid Miracleman, Bates sacked London, destroying half the city and killing tens of thousands of people.

Miracleman and his new allies, who included the pyrokinetic Huey Moon, the Warpsmith Aza Chorn, and Miraclewoman, assembled to take on Kid Miracleman. The fight proved incredibly difficult, and they mostly succeed due to Aza Chorn’s ingenuity. The Warpsmith began teleporting debris into Kid Miracleman’s body, forcing the villain to switch back into his child form. Chorn died in the fight, and Miracleman killed the young Bates so that he could never become Kid Miracleman again.