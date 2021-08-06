Meet The Mother Of All Mystical Threats In 'Death Of Doctor Strange #3'!

And that’s not all November will bring. Announced this past week were two all-new DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE one-shots!

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Marcelo Ferreira, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1 will reveal that Doctor Strange had a last request for Spider-Man in case of his death, but will current Spider-Man Ben Reilly be up to the task? And is Black Cat tagging along to keep an eye on Ben or to sabotage him?

Writer Alyssa Wong will team up with artist Andie Tong in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1 which will see Ami Han, the last of the mystical shape-shifting Kumiho, tested like never before. In the wake of Doctor Strange’s death, a mysterious threat with dark ties to White Fox’s origin will surface to reveal shocking secrets about White Fox’s origin and change her future forever. This startling one-shot will also guest star Sword Master and Tiger Division and will lay to the groundwork for exciting upcoming stories starring these heroes.

Check out Kaare Andrew’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 cover below as well as Lee Garbett’s original designs for The Three Mothers above. Stay tuned for more DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE including reveals of even more wilder threats and prepare to meet The Three Mothers when DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 arrives in November.