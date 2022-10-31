Mephisto’s Wildest Schemes

Mephisto Absorbs Silver Surfer’s Mind

Mephisto’s debut in SILVER SURFER (1968) #3 established him in a big way, proving the lengths he’ll go to spread corruption and evil throughout the universe. In that issue, a despondent Silver Surfer, AKA Norrin Radd, brought human civilization to a standstill by disabling its technology because he had become frustrated with their penchant for violence. This attracted the attention of Mephisto, who wanted humanity to remain hostile, as that corruption would lead to his eventual victory over them. He thus set out to destroy the Surfer.

The first stage of Mephisto’s plan saw him approach Shalla-Bal, Radd’s love from Zenn-La, before he became a Herald of Galactus. Mephisto convinced her that he could reunite her with Radd and transported her to a spaceship near Earth. When the army brought down the spacecraft, Mephisto departed, leaving the Surfer to find Shalla-Bal among the ruins. He healed her, but Mephisto quickly returned to take her to Hell.

The Surfer went to Mephisto’s realm, where the demon tempted him with – among other things – a harem of women before forcing him to battle demons. When all his other plans failed, Mephisto reduced the Surfer to a thought and then implanted him in his own brain, where he could (theoretically) bend him to his will – but the plan didn’t work. The Surfer’s sheer goodness helped him escape Mephisto’s mind and defeat him, though afterwards Radd was once again separated from Shalla-Bal.