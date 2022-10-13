Meet the Midnight Suns, the Supernatural Protectors of the Marvel Universe

MIDNIGHT MASSACRE AND THE SIEGE OF DARKNESS

Following the Midnight Sons’ first gathering, the supernatural heroes assembled once again to fight a corrupted version of Blade in 1993’s “Midnight Massacre” crossover event. After taking hold of one particularly powerful page from the Darkhold, Blade was transformed into Switchblade. With a relentless focus on wiping out all supernatural beings, Switchblade killed Demogoblin, Werewolf by Night, and several members of the Midnight Sons and absorbed their powers. However, Hastings was able to use the Darkhold to restore Blade’s true personality, then resurrect everyone he killed.

Although Lilith returned and teamed up with the ancient demon Zarathos, Ghost Rider and Blaze seemingly defeated them with help from Vengeance, a former villain who sold his soul to Mephisto to become another Spirit of Vengeance. However, this merely set the stage for 1994’s “Siege of Darkness” event.

When Ghost Rider and Blaze summoned the rest of the Midnight Sons to tell them about Lilith’s apparent defeat, the Lilin emerged from a mist that surrounded them. As the Lilin spread, Lilith and Zarathos revealed themselves and attacked the Midnight Sons, with one of the Lilin briefly turning Morbius against his allies. Other heroes like Devil-Slayer, Venom, Silver Sable, and the Scarlet Witch also had their own encounters with the Lilin as the mist spread.

With mystical help from the Caretaker, the Midnight Sons defeated Lilith and her children, but Zarathos continued his attack with the Fallen, an ancient group that was loyal to him. One of the Fallen was Salomé, a one-time Sorcerer Supreme who turned evil. When Salomé attacked in DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME (1988) #61 by David Quinn and Melvin Borillo Rubi, a weakened Doctor Strange retreated and split his soul into the powerless Vincent Stevens and the masked Paradox, who was simply called Strange.

Together with Paradox and Vengeance, the Midnight Sons took on Zarathos, with Danny Ketch’s Ghost Rider seemingly sacrificing himself in the process. Blade ultimately struck the killing blow by stabbing Zarathos with the Justiciar sword, which turned the demon to stone. Blade, Johnny Blaze, Morbius, Strange, the Caretaker, Vengeance, and Hannibal King were officially named the new Order of the Midnight Sons, taking their name from a group that fought Zarathos centuries earlier. While Doctor Strange eventually returned in full and defeated Salomé, the Midnight Sons largely went their separate ways after this ordeal.