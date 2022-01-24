Miles Morales, Moon Girl, And More Star In Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel's Voices #1

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering both new and lifelong fans an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include seven Marvel’s Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.

In addition to a brand-new story starring Moon Girl by writer Nadia Shammas and artist Luciano Vecchio, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL’S VOICES #1 will reprint the following stories from past Marvel’s Voices one-shots: