A New Villain Supercharges 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man' in New Era and Brings Spider-Man to His Breaking Point

Kicking off in December, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN’s new series will be defined by a dangerous new foe… In this highly-anticipated new run, writer Cody Ziglar and newly christened Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini don’t plan to pull any punches when it comes to putting Miles Morales through the ringer, and the hero’s biggest defeat will come at the hands of Rabble! The tech-genius will use an army of drones and deadly never-before-seen gadgetry to upgrade Miles’ rogues gallery like never before. Relentlessly seeking to settle a long-brewing personal agenda against Miles, the mysterious villain is set to destroy every aspect of Miles’ life from his friends to his family. And that’s only step one of her plan… What’s at the root of her deep hatred of Spider-Man?

Fans will get their first hints about Rabble in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1 but will have to wait until January’s MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2 to witness her full fury. In the meantime, check out her look in two variant covers for MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2, a piece by Jonboy Meyers and a Design Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini. Plus get a glimpse at her brutal takedown of Miles on the main cover of February’s MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3.