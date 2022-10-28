Miles Morales Hits His Breaking Point in Action-Packed 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man' #1 Trailer
Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s new run of 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man' begins on December 7.
Miles Morales is waging a war on all sides. When Cody Ziglar and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini's new run of MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN kicks off in December, he will have to balance school, home, and his love life with constant battles against super-charged and upgraded villains—but even Spider-Man has a breaking point, and once he hits it, he may never be the same.
In MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, a new villain called Rabble will emerge from the shadows. For years, this tech genius has plotted her revenge, but she is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone Miles Morales loves...and she isn't pulling any of her punches. By the time she is through, Spider-Man’s world will be changed forever.
“It's fantastic to work on this new character,” Vicentini shared. “I was given total freedom of creation. Based on Cody's description and on his notes, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to portray the armor; it had to be something rough, but resistant and ingenious at the same time. And thanks also to the drones, Rabble's gonna rock! Brace yourself, Miles!”
Plus, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1 will bring in classic Spider-Man villain Mac Gargan, AKA the Scorpion. Check out a sneak peek of their battle in an all-new trailer featuring never-before-seen artwork and a glimpse at more personal beats, such as his school troubles and his new mentorship under Misty Knight.
“There’s the drama of it, he’s fighting villains and stuff but also, he’s a young kid, he’s a teenager. He’s got his best friend, he’s got cool powers, and yes, that comes with some negatives, but he’s trying to do his best,” Ziglar told The Root. “He has a great support system. His parents know that he’s a Super Hero, they support him fully, but they’re also like just be careful out there. I love that optimism that this Spidey has had and I definitely want to continue to bring that through because I’m a comedy writer. I dip into the drama when I need to, but I like having a good time.”
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI
Colors by BRYAN VALENZA
Cover by DIKE RUAN & ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
On Sale 12/7
Be there on December 7 for this electrifying new saga of MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, and don't miss an exclusive sneak peek at the issue below!
