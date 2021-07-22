Read the Opening Pages of 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual' #1

Written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Luca Maresca, colors by Fernando Sifuentes of Protobunker, and letters by VC's Cory Petit, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 also features Jed MacKay and Juan Ferreyra's "Infinite Fury"! Read part 6 (of 8!) of the ongoing tale right alongside the main Miles mag!

Look inside the ish with a special preview in the gallery below, then pre-order with your LCS before reading the story in full on August 18!