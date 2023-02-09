Carnage vs. Miles Morales!

Announced earlier today at Bloody Disgusting, Miles Morales is about to have a terrifying encounter with one of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes: Carnage!

As the Summer of Symbiotes continues to unleash across Marvel Comics, CARNAGE REIGNS will kick off this May in a giant-sized alpha one-shot before unfolding in both character’s respective ongoing solo titles. Crafted by guest CARNAGE writer Alex Paknadel and current MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN writer Cody Ziglar, this visceral saga promises to be one of Miles’ most intense clashes as Carnage forces the young hero to confront brutality he’s never experienced in his time as Spider-Man.

Readers of both series will see the story build on current plot developments, including Carnage’s extreme transformation and the tolls Miles’ Super Hero career have taken on his personal life. The seven-part crossover will also tie into an upcoming issue of Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's RED GOBLIN series and wrap up in June’s CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1. It will feature art by an all-star lineup of talent, including Julius Ohta as well as MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and CARNAGE’s regular artists, Marvel Stormbreaker Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna.

Cletus Kasady is back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during KING IN BLACK, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus’ symbiotic veins needs power, and that means Cletus is hungry. Good thing Brooklyn’s very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is.

"CARNAGE REIGNS is an old-fashioned David and Goliath story pitting a greener Spider-Man against the most sadistic monster in the Marvel Universe—Cletus Kasady!” Paknadel explained to Bloody Disgusting. “Miles has only been this out of his depth on a handful of occasions, which is a gift from a storytelling perspective. I've really enjoyed crafting this tale with Cody Ziglar, and we’ve developed a really fun, really productive working shorthand and that fun is present on the page! We know this story will satisfy fans of both characters in their first-ever crossover!”

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1