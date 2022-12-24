Miles Morales Counts Down to Christmas in a New Holiday Special
Read the one-shot “43” on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Carlos Hernandez, Zé Carlos, and Erick Arciniega: Can Miles Morales save Nochebuena in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30?
In this holiday special one-shot, exclusive to Marvel’s Infinity Comics lineup, Miles Morales: Spider-Man takes the spotlight to save Christmas Eve, also known as Nochebuena among many Spanish-speaking communities. Miles is trying his best to fight a crime wave and get to his mother’s Nochebuena fundraiser on time. But will Miles risk disappointing the people he loves most over saving someone in need?
Read the Miles Morales holiday special in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30, and dive into more holiday season picks on Marvel Unlimited!