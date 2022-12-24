Miles Morales Counts Down to Christmas in a New Holiday Special

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Carlos Hernandez, Zé Carlos, and Erick Arciniega: Can Miles Morales save Nochebuena in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30?

In this holiday special one-shot, exclusive to Marvel’s Infinity Comics lineup, Miles Morales: Spider-Man takes the spotlight to save Christmas Eve, also known as Nochebuena among many Spanish-speaking communities. Miles is trying his best to fight a crime wave and get to his mother’s Nochebuena fundraiser on time. But will Miles risk disappointing the people he loves most over saving someone in need?