Get Your First Look at Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's Grand Return in 'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age' #1
Learn more about Miracleman’s long awaited return to Marvel Comics and see an exclusive preview of Mark Buckingham’s new artwork for 'Miracleman: The Silver Age' #1, on sale October 19.
Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins next month!
In the late 80s, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham took over the saga of Miracleman to critical acclaim. The pair of comic visionaries expanded the Miracleman mythos with new characters and introduced the story of Young Miracleman. Their series was cut short mid-storyline almost 30 years ago, but now their MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE saga will finally be completed!MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1 and MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #2 will present the early chapters of the story that made it to stands, but with stunning new remastered artwork by Buckingham and containing bonus content! And then, starting in December’s MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #3, all-new material by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham will at long last, continue this legendary comic story!
"On our original run, I struggled a bit with the design of Miraclewoman's costume, so I looked to do something less angular and more flowing and sensitive,” Buckingham said of one change he brought to the new series. “By the time I circled back to those scenes in 2022, I felt more comfortable working with the original design."
Also arriving next month, MIRACLEMAN #0 will drum up the anticipation by getting new readers and longtime fans excited for the return of Miracleman! The giant-sized one-shot will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Miracleman’s modern era with a breathtaking journey through the fascinating Miracleman mythology in a collection of stories by Mike Carey, Peach Momoko, Jason Aaron, Ryan Stegman, and more. Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham will also craft a framing story for the issue that will lead into their upcoming return. Look for it when it hits stands on October 5.
MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #1
Written by NEIL GAIMAN
Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
Colored by JORDIE BELLAIRE
Lettered by TODD KLEIN
On Sale 10/19
A character with a tremendous legacy in the comic book industry, Miracleman’s modern era officially begin in 1982. Miracleman changed perceptions of what a comic could be with its dark and socially relevant interpretation of the Super Hero genre, which has led Time Magazine it as “a must-read for scholars of the genre, and of the comic book medium in general.”
Often hailed as one of the greatest comics of all time, Miracleman holds a significant place in many fan’s hearts, and his absence in the last decades have only made his impact more revered and treasured. Right now, check out an exclusive preview, featuring Buckinham’s breathtaking new artwork, and pick up MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN AND BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1 on October 19!
And if you want the full scope of Gaiman and Buckingham’s Miracleman, dive into the first part of their legendary run with MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB, also arriving next month!