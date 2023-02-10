Mark Buckingham Offers a Glimpse Behind the Scenes of 'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: the Silver Age #4'
'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: the Silver Age #4' artist Mark Buckingham shares a character study of Phon Mooda, as well as his thoughts on the character and his approach to her.
The new adventures of Miracleman continued in MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #4, where Young Miracleman picked up some companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself. But Young Miracleman wasn't the only one making bold new encounters: Phon Mooda also had her first brush with the Black Warpsmiths, who created all of the other Warpsmiths in the galaxy.
"I've long looked forward to THE SILVER AGE #4. Garry Leach's enigmatic creations, the Warpsmiths, had always fascinated me, so drawing them in depth this issue, and paying tribute to Garry and his beautiful art has been very special," MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE (2022) #4 artist Mark Buckingham told Marvel.com.
"Phon Mooda, in particular, intrigued me: glimpses of a thoughtful and kinder and inquisitive nature in evidence compared to others of her race. I tried to hint at these layers in her posture and subtle adjustments to her expressions," he explained. "I wanted to convey her grace and beauty in a way that made you momentarily forget the alien, her two noses, the angular hair, and be lost in the deep pools of her eyes and the warmth of her lips against porcelain skin, asking instead, 'What lies beneath?'"
To celebrate Phon Mooda's big moment, as well as the completion of the artwork he first began in 1993, Buckingham shared a character study of the Warpsmith, which appears in the back of MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE (2022) #4 alongside some other behind-the-scenes artwork. Check out his Phon Mooda character study and some of the finalized artwork below!
MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #4
Written by NEIL GAIMAN
Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
Colors by JORDIE BELLAIRE
Lettering by TODD KLEIN
Now On Sale
Don't miss the all-new adventures of Miracleman in MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #4, on sale now!
