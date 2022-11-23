The Miracleman Omnibus Returns with a New Printing

Last month, Marvel Comics honored the 40th anniversary of Miracleman’s transformative reinvention with the brand-new MIRACLEMAN OMNIBUS! This long-awaited omnibus collected the influential work on the character from all of its legendary creators such as Alan Davis, Garry Leach, John Totleben, and more. A hit with fans, this extraordinary omnibus will return with a second printing this March.

This new printing will give readers another chance to witness Miracleman’s incredible origins, his most breathtaking feats, and the relevant and dramatic struggles of his alter-ego, freelance reporter Michael Moran, who must reconcile his life as the lesser half of a god—all depicted in glorious Omnibus format! Considered one of the medium’s greatest masterpieces, Miracleman’s adventures launched a new wave of comic book storytelling, and its extraordinary impact on the Super Hero genre is still felt to this day.

Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. When an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny, Miracleman is reborn. But Miracleman’s return threatens unravel Moran’s life. Their connections to Dr. Emil Gargunza and Project Zarathustra bring with them disturbing revelations and trigger the return of a childhood friend who, beneath his sinister smile, has become something terrifying. Pushing the concept of the Super Hero to its logical conclusion, MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation. This first-ever Omnibus edition, complete with a massive trove of covers, original artwork and rare features, includes: