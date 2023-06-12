Miss Minutes Returns to Marvel Comics in New Variant Covers
On sale in August, check out an upcoming variant cover collection that spotlights Miss Minutes, the breakout star from Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+!
It’s time to check in with Miss Minutes again! Throughout August, the mysterious mascot of the Time Variance Authority will adorn some of the month’s hottest titles in 8 all-new variant covers. Her charming 2021 debut in Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+ was a hit with fans and these stunning covers are sure build up the excitement for her return in Loki season 2 later this year. The covers showcase the character being her delightful self in a wide range of situations and settings, all brought to life by acclaimed comic book superstars including Humberto Ramos, Betsy Cola, Ron Lim, Peach Momoko, and more.
On Sale 8/2
ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER by HUMBERTO RAMOS
On Sale 8/9
CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA
GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER
On Sale 8/16
ALPHA FLIGHT #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES
On Sale 8/23
IMMORTAL THOR #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
JEAN GREY #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL
MARVEL UNLEASHED #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO
Check out five MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVERS now and keep an eye out for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead.
