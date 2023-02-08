Finding Photon: The Cosmic Journey of Monica Rambeau

We caught up with Ewing to talk about all things Photon as well as what readers can expect from the remainder of the series. The first two issues are available now, so get caught up before picking up MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 in comic shops on February 15!

How much research was necessary for this series and how did you go about it?

EVE L. EWING: With the exception of my time writing Peter Parker as part of MARVEL TEAM-UP (2019) (which was a much more limited series), Monica Rambeau is the oldest legacy character I’ve had an opportunity to write. It was really important to me to dive deep into her publication history and to read all of her major appearances. It was a lot of research and I’m lucky that we had a longer lead time for this title than I have had for some of my other Marvel projects. One thing about Monica, though, is that she is such an incredibly powerful character but was often relegated to the sidelines or didn’t always have storylines that were commensurate with her power set. I felt like that was kind of an interesting and ironic meta-story: the Black woman who is always part of the team, always showing up and playing her post, and actually has all these tremendous powers, but often goes unrecognized, unacknowledged, and undersold, and who sort of casually has to shrug off a lot of disrespect—from Carol Danvers taking on the Captain Marvel moniker, to Doctor Druid scheming to displace Monica as the leader of the Avengers. So this narrative is sort of about Monica figuring out who she is independent of the team, and coming fully into her power.

Does writing comics specifically allow you to tap into a different toolbox from academic work, or do you find there are a lot of transferable skills?

EVE L. EWING: I think the research element is honestly one of the most transferable skills. I see it as a form of archival work. When I’m asked to work on a character, the first thing I do is dive into their back catalog from the perspective of a reader and a fan. I ask myself, what is missing from this story? What do I want to know about this character that I haven’t yet learned? What tensions or issues in their world feel unresolved? What’s an aspect of their realm that we haven’t seen? And then, how can we put them in a situation to answer those unanswered questions? That’s where the seeds of my stories begin. Also, in the case of Monica, a cosmic character who requires a lot of writing about energy and astrophysics—as well as in the case of Riri Williams’ IRONHEART stories and her engineering—I do some research just to make sure that even though obviously this is fiction and we can have fun with it, it’s grounded in some element of actual science. I used to be a middle school science teacher and I feel like that part is important, and also a lot of fun to research.