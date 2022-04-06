Moon Girl Assembles the Avengers in New Comic
This July, Mohale Mashigo and Diogenes Neves continue Moon Girl’s adventures in 'The Avengers and Moon Girl' #1.
Moon Girl’s tour of the Marvel Universe continues in July with another one-shot teaming up the young super genius with some of Marvel’s biggest heroes!
Following June’s MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1, Lunella Lafayette is called on by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to save the world in AVENGERS AND MOON GIRL #1, assembling alongside Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more. Acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo will be joined by artist Diogenes Neves for this latest one-shot that will further cement Moon Girl’s prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero.
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur, and now she has a wonky Devil clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!
“Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true,” Mashigo said. “Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.”
AVENGERS & MOON GIRL #1
Written by MOHALE MASHIGO
Art by DIOGENES NEVES
Cover by ALITHA E. MARTINEZ
Variant Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY
On Sale 7/13
Check out the covers now and stay tuned for more exciting news about Moon Girl’s future!
