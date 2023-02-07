Great Moon Girl Comics for Readers of All Ages

Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app! Young genius and Inhuman Lunella Lafayette displays bravery beyond her years, using her vast intelligence and her telepathic link with Devil Dinosaur to become the hero Moon Girl! Now, read the latest and greatest digital collections and issues starring the super-genius and her dinosaur friend, saving up to 67% off on your purchases.

And, Marvel Insiders who shop this sale through February 13 will earn 1,000 Insider points (limit once per sale) for any purchase. Learn more about becoming a Marvel Insider, and see what rewards are available to redeem just by being a Marvel fan! (Membership US only.)

Read more about our top picks, great starting points for new readers of all ages!

Lunella Lafayette is a preteen super-genius who wants to change the world—but learned the hard way that it takes more than just big brains. Fearful of the monstrous Inhuman genes inside her, life is turned upside down when a savage, red-scaled tyrant is teleported from a prehistoric past to a far-flung future we call today. The pair are many things, and together the most amazing Marvel Team-Up.

Collects MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2015) #1-6.