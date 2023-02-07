Great Moon Girl Comics for Readers of All Ages
Pick up entry point stories starring Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in the Marvel Comics app.
Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app! Young genius and Inhuman Lunella Lafayette displays bravery beyond her years, using her vast intelligence and her telepathic link with Devil Dinosaur to become the hero Moon Girl! Now, read the latest and greatest digital collections and issues starring the super-genius and her dinosaur friend, saving up to 67% off on your purchases.
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR VOL. 1: BFF
Lunella Lafayette is a preteen super-genius who wants to change the world—but learned the hard way that it takes more than just big brains. Fearful of the monstrous Inhuman genes inside her, life is turned upside down when a savage, red-scaled tyrant is teleported from a prehistoric past to a far-flung future we call today. The pair are many things, and together the most amazing Marvel Team-Up.
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ
When the Silver Surfer arrives in Manhattan warning of an ancient cosmic menace on a collision course with Earth, Lunella Lafayette must step up and solve the impossible! But without Devil Dinosaur by her side, Lunella joins forces with some new friends who are missing their own pals: the Human Torch and the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing! You don't want to miss the debut of the Fantastic Three! But who will make it a truly awesome foursome? Then, it's time to cry S.O.S.—that means Save Our School, from New York City's new mayor, Wilson Fisk! But who is Princess Fisk, and what is her tragic past? Plus: Lunella's cousin comes to visit…meet Devin Dinosaur! But who invited the Wrecking Crew?
MOON GIRL: ENDANGERED SPECIES
Join Moon Girl in her biggest adventure yet! Pint-sized genius Lunella Lafayette takes on the Marvel Universe alongside some of its greatest heroes: Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Because when Lunella's trusty T. Rex, Devil Dinosaur, goes missing, it may take all their helping hands to find him! Miles sure knows his way around Brooklyn. But when the Avengers detect rogue dinosaur activity in an unlikely place, they'll need Lunella's help—and that means Moon Girl is on her way to the moon! But where will the search take her next? And how will the X-Men come to her aid? Don't miss this sensational new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo!
