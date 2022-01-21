Moon Knight Must-Reads

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

It’s a full phase for Moon Knight! Marc Spector’s alter ego is having a banner year in comics, with an ongoing series by writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio, an upcoming anthology series, MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD, and of course, the upcoming live action series, Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, premiering on Disney+ March 30.

If you’re a new fan of Moon Knight or a veteran reader who wants to revisit some classic and modern tales, Marvel Unlimited is your resource to dive into the hero’s must-read adventures. These are the stories and series that will tell you everything you need to know about Marc Spector, Moon Knight, and his various identities.

This two-parter is often overlooked, but it provided the backbone of Moon Knight’s mythology. In this adventure, readers were introduced to Moon Knight’s two alternate personas: millionaire Steven Grant and taxi driver Jake Lockley. This was also the first appearance of Marlene Alraune, the love of Marc Spector’s life and his frequent partner. And if you’re looking for trivia answers, “Conquer-Lord” is the name of Marc’s first costumed villain in this charming throwback story.