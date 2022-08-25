The Most Impactful Spider-Man Stories of Each Decade

2010s: Spider-Verse

While Peter Parker will always be the original Spider-Man, he’s hardly the only Spider-Hero in the Multiverse. In 2014 and 2015, SPIDER-VERSE brought together almost every Spider-Hero variant for a massive Multiversal event. After the EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) prelude, Peter Parker teamed up with his Multiversal counterparts in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #9 by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel. While Morlun and the supernatural Inheritors killed and consumed several of the Multiverse’s Spider-Heroes, Peter Parker ultimately rallied the Web Warriors to save the day.

In a decade that saw Doctor Octopus become the Superior Spider-Man and Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider emerge as the heroes of their respective worlds, SPIDER-VERSE and its sequels underscored the idea that truly anyone could be a Spider-Hero. Throughout the rest of the 2010s and into the 2020s, this idea grew into a central feature of Spider-Man’s adventures across comics, television, and film. Where Peter Parker traditionally considered himself as a loner, SPIDER-VERSE explored the wide web of amazing heroes that his spectacular example directly or indirectly inspired across the Multiverse. Along with its follow-ups, this story helped pave the way for a new generation of Spider-Heroes like Silk and Miles to take their place as new fixtures in the Marvel Universe, while reaffirming the importance of Peter as the Spider-Man at the center of the Multiverse’s tangled web.

Marvel is celebrating Spider-Man's 60th anniversary all month long! Stay tuned for more Spider-fun right here on Marvel.com.

