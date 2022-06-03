Ms. Marvel Comics to Read Right Now

Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android!

A Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City, Kamala Khan idolized Super Heroes like Captain Marvel, never dreaming she'd have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil. With an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size, the newest Ms. Marvel employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.

Kamala Khan’s first-ever solo series. Marvel Comics presents the new Ms. Marvel, the groundbreaking heroine that has become an international sensation. Kamala Khan is an ordinary girl from Jersey City—until she's suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? Find out as she takes the Marvel Universe by storm. When Kamala discovers the dangers of her newfound powers, she unlocks a secret behind them, as well. Is Kamala ready to wield these immense new gifts? Or will the weight of the legacy before her be too much to bear? Kamala has no idea, either. But she's comin' for you, New York! It's history in the making from acclaimed writer G. Willow Wilson and beloved artist Adrian Alphona.

Collects MS. MARVEL (2014) #1-5 and material from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1.