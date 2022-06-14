9 Times Ms. Marvel Was a Total Fan

Kamala and the Wasp (Nadia Pym) are fighting alongside Mockingbird against Dr. Monica Rappaccini of A.I.M., who is terrorizing Manhattan in a giant robot. In the midst of the battle, Mockingbird is shocked that Ms. Marvel and the Wasp are teenage girls, commenting that “Soon we’ll have babies out here fighting Thanos.” This prompts Kamala to share that she actually has a fanfic like that, which the Wasp then notes is good. Mockingbird is slightly annoyed by the current conversation likely because they’re in the middle of facing a robot as tall as a building!

One thing that can definitely be said about Kamala: she has no shame in representing her fandoms, no matter where she is. All comics mentioned can be read on the Marvel Unlimited app!

