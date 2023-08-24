EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Iman Vellani Rocks Kamala Khan's Whole World in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'

Speaking to Marvel.com, MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT writer Iman Vellani—who also plays Kamala in Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel—opened up about her first comic book writing adventure. She revealed that she developed some of her ideas for the series years ago and explained how she used Kamala's dreams to really explore the character's identity. She also teased Ms. Marvel's new villains, praised her collaborators' work on the series, and so much more.

MARVEL.COM: While you're no stranger to Ms. Marvel, what is something you discovered about the character as you worked on this comic?

IMAN VELLANI: I don't want to say I didn't learn anything. It was more like I was so bombarded by the comic book writing experience, because that was so new for me. A lot of the scenes that we wrote for this comic, I had already written in my journal a long time ago. There were just things that I was pulling out and using, things from my own experience…because my life had changed so drastically in the last three years and so had Ms. Marvel's in the comics. So I wanted to incorporate a lot of what I learned throughout this entire process into her book.

I was learning a lot more about myself, actually, about how I deal with big changes in my life and the type of people I need in my environment, my support system, and I really relied on my family and my friends. So we had Bruno being a big character in this story, actually.

The comic book process was actually pretty intimidating for me. I hold so much reverence for the creative process and the talent behind them. I felt so pressured to make something good and represent Ms. Marvel in a way that was true to the path paved by G. Willow Wilson and Sana [Amanat]. That was kind of scary, but I had such a great co-writer, Sabir Pirzada, who also worked on the show.

I think the story is a really good representation of what Ms. Marvel stands for, what sets her apart from other heroes, why she's such a timeless character. I wanted to use this opportunity to highlight everything I love about this character and about her comics and her ability as a Super Hero. Hopefully, that does come across in some form or another in our book. Yeah, it's been a huge, wonderful learning process for me.