Writer Christopher Cantwell on Namor’s Powerful New Voyage

You talk in the afterword to the first issue about first encountering the Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch in MARVELS (1994)—what did that series mean to you?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: I think what I remember best and most was Alex Ross’ art. It was incredible to see the Marvel Universe leap to life like that. In tandem, though, it was the first time I really was exposed to and paid attention to Namor and the Torch. And the way the Torch’s origin was rendered was so evocative of classic science fiction/horror—everything from Frankenstein to Ray Bradbury. That captured my imagination in a new way that was different from Spider-Man and the X-Men, which I had been reading since grade school. I came to MARVELS much later.

What about Namor captivated you as a reader?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: I think it’s interesting that Namor can be divisive, both in the Marvel Universe and to readers. He can be off-putting and unlikable and sometimes even villainous. That gives you such a broad palette to write from when you’re talking about the characters’ motivations. He almost functions like a god in the Marvel Universe in that way to me. He’s not out to be liked and win over friends. I find that level of confidence—arrogance?—attractive as a writer. It’s present in Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom, both of whom I’ve had the chance to write.

What are some essential Namor stories that shaped your experience with the character?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: I keep volumes of Golden Age Timely Bill Everett stories on my work desk next to the volume of [Carl] Burgos’ Human Torch stories. The conflict between the two of them is so elemental and never-ending. There’s no resolution. It will last forever. I wanted to capture that in this story. I also love the [Golden Age] All-Winners Squad and the Invaders. It made more sense to me that the Torch and Namor would only have a loose alliance in the face of a temporary crisis—World War II—and otherwise not be interested in the affairs of humans on a day-to-day. They have their own agendas, especially Namor. The Nazis are a threat to Atlantis. Even when Namor has been in the Avengers at times, it’s worked best when he had his own goals that superseded the team mission. I also love [1970’s] SUPER VILLAIN TEAM-UP stories of Namor and Doctor Doom. They saw eye to eye at times that were troubling if you really love Namor as a hero. That’s dealt with somewhat in our book. I do love the [1990] John Byrne NAMOR series too, but mostly for the powerhouse muscularity of the art. Namor is like a catalog model in that and just a force of nature. I do like FANTASTIC FOUR: 1234 by Grant Morrison and Jae Lee, too, for how it shows Namor’s magnetism, and Sue Storm being drawn to him. That book had a direct influence on how we portray Namor and Sue’s relationship in “Conquered Shores.”