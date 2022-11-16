Is Namor a Mutant?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60! Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout.

Half-human and half-Atlantean, the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner has fought both with and against mankind.

This sometimes-Avenger, Defender, X-Man, and even member of the Illuminati fits into quite a few places in the Marvel Universe—which makes sense given that he rules over 70% of Earth’s surface.

But many questions remain about this underwater monarch and his famous ego. That’s why we’ve plumbed the depths of comics history to tell you the complete story of the antiheroic Sea King and Golden Age mainstay.

FIRST OFF, HOW OLD IS HE?

Namor is, in fact, quite old. He is a Golden Age wartime hero from the Timely Comics era, the publishing house that preceded Marvel Comics. In our timeline, Namor debuted nearly 85 years ago in MOTION PICTURES FUNNIES WEEKLY #1. This issue from 1939 featured the very first Namor story from his creator, writer/artist Bill Everett. In the timeline of the Marvel Universe, it is believed that Namor was born around the year 1920 making him over a hundred years old. Read one of his pivotal appearances (alongside original Human Torch Jim Hammond) in MARVEL MYSTERY COMICS (1939) #8.