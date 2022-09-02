Neil Gaiman, Mark Buckingham and an All-Star Lineup Celebrate Miracleman’s Triumphant Return to Marvel Comics in 'Miracleman' #0

Forty years ago, Miracleman’s modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the cusp of a new era of MIRACLEMAN, Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate all things Kimota in MIRACLEMAN #0! In this giant-sized one-shot, comic book visionaries Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham make their long-awaited return to Miracleman’s saga with a special story that leads into MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #1! Also on sale in October, MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #1 will see Gaiman and Buckingham’s return to their unfinished MIRACLEMAN epic, recreating and completing the most anticipated story in comic book history!

Joining Gaiman and Buckingham in MIRACLEMAN #0 will be an incredible lineup of industry superstars, each putting their own unique spin on the captivating MIRACLEMAN mythology with thrilling new stories! Here’s what fans can look forward to:

• Young Miracleman faces off against classic Miracleman villain Big Ben in an action-packed story written and drawn by Marvel superstar Ryan Stegman.

• Mike Carey and Paul Davidson introduce a new Warpsmith and explore how dangerous Miracleman’s god-like abilities can be in a riveting outer space adventure!

• Peach Momoko reveals the deadly price of Kimota’s power in a spellbinding—and terrifying—journey into the unknown!

• Miracleman meets his maker in an explosive and thought-provoking story by Jason Aaron and Leinil Francis Yu.

• Eisner Award-winning artist Ty Templeton examines Miracleman’s profound impact on the world around him in a series of comic strips!

And that’s not all! MIRACLEMAN #0 will also have an exclusive sneak peek at the new artwork Buckingham has completed for MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #1!