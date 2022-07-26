Hold on Tight as Earth's Mightiest Heroes Embark on Their Most Explosive Missions in the New 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer

J. Scott Campbell also graces his latest Anniversary Variant Cover in the debut issue of ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1! Campbell’s new cover will honor the 60th anniversary of founding Avenger, Hank Pym, back when he was Marvel's debut Ant-Man! The stunning piece pays homage to legendary artist Bob Layton’s iconic Marvel Premiere #47 and, like all of Campbell’s anniversary covers, will also be available in a retro version and as a virgin cover. Hitting stands next month, this cover will follow Campbell’s recent covers starring Thor, Hulk, and Spider-Man as this best-selling artist helps Marvel celebrate the anniversary of some of its greatest heroes all year long!

“The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline,” Landy said about the book’s unique premise. “I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why...”

“After reading Derek's script for #1, I knew it was going to be a fun and challenging project,” Land added. “All of the scripts so far have been full of interesting and cool scenes for our changing roster of Avengers. Hitting each issue in the middle of the action is a terrific story vehicle and gets us off running from the start. I hope everyone can see the excitement in the artwork and all-out action (pun intended).”