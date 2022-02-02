Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and Hulk Return as the New Fantastic Four

Wolverine, the Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. And with demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they’re going to need some extra help… This all-new adventure will feature surprise guest stars aplenty, including the original FF and a series of mystery villains that you’ll never see coming!

"Although their original stint was extremely short-lived, the alternate version of the FF has had its fans for years, including myself,” David said. “I am fortunate Marvel has given me the opportunity to revisit with them and take their battles to new heights in a new location with new allies and new enemies."

"Talk about debuting with a big bang in Marvel Comics!” Robinson added. “With characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider and Wolverine, and written by the awesome Peter David, no less! This is a dream come true for me as an artist and as a fan, and the story gets richer with each page. A total blast!"

Check out Nick Bradshaw’s wraparound cover featuring the iconic lineup alongside their original counterparts and brace yourself for a wild ride when NEW FANTASTIC FOUR hits stands on May 25.

