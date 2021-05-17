Wakanda’s Symbiote Invasion Begins, the Fantastic Four Is Down a Member, and Daredevil Falls to Knull
Catch up on the latest issues from the ‘King in Black’ event, unfolding now on Marvel Unlimited.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, all available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your favorite stories sooner, just three months after they’re in stores!
SEE WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON MARVEL UNLIMITED!
New this week on Marvel Unlimited: The battle for planet Earth heats up across New York, Wakanda, and the universe at large! Venom epic KING IN BLACK continues weekly across key series and storylines, pulling in everyone from Marvel’s First Family to the intergalactic mutants of S.W.O.R.D. Unfortunately, a final salvo does not seem close at hand. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts, superhuman ne'er-do-wells and self-serving mercenaries, infiltrate the Ravencroft Institute to get to the center of Knull’s plot. But what lies in wait is even scarier than the God of Symbiotes himself...
Recap this week’s KING IN BLACK issues below, and see what other digital comics are new to MU this week:
NEW ON MAY 17
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59
- DAREDEVIL #27 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- ETERNALS #2
- EXCALIBUR #18
- FANTASTIC FOUR #29 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- JUGGERNAUT #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD #1
- POWER PACK #3
- S.W.O.R.D. #3 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #10
- TASKMASTER #3
- WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- X-FORCE #17
KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER (2021) #1
Symbiotes invade the unconquerable country of Wakanda! T’Challa’s most treasured allies are lost in a storm of Knull’s making in this wild one-shot! Critically acclaimed writer, actor, and producer Geoffrey Thorne explores a Wakanda gone dark—invaded by Knull’s massive symbiote army. Wakanda needs its king. It needs the Black Panther. But once again, the hero must choose between his role as an Avenger, his role as a king… and the yearnings of his heart.
DAREDEVIL (2019) #27
Ensnared in the web! As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet. But this time, they're joined by none other than Mike Hawthorne, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself—Knull. Guest-starring Elektra, Assassin Without Fear!
FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #29
“Bonding Time.” In the middle of the chaos that is KING IN BLACK, a symbiote bonds with a member of the Fantastic Four! Also in this issue, the Unseen is putting together a squadron for a secret mission in deep space...
S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #3
Take a trip with the Everywhere Man! The Void-God has overtaken the Earth. Top-level mutants have been assimilated. Protocol V is in effect. But space is a big place... and a lot of things happen there at once. Walk a mile in the Manifold's shoes, as S.W.O.R.D.'s Quintician takes a multi-artist journey across the universe and back... and comes face-to-face with S.W.O.R.D.'s deadliest enemy.
[RELATED: Reign of X]
KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS (2021) #2
The secret to saving the world lies within the Ravencroft Institute, but can the Thunderbolts get it out? Not if a mob of Knullified inmates have anything to say about it! The Thunderbolts’ plan to save the world is revealed, and it must be seen to be believed!
Read more about our top picks of the week here, and continue KING IN BLACK weekly on Marvel Unlimited!
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!