Miles Morales Unravels a Dangerous Mystery in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’

We spoke to J. Holtham about his own ties to Miles Morales, just the sort of villainy readers can expect, and how teenage Spider-Heroes are always—somehow—doing it all.

You have a genre-spanning career as a screenwriter (The Handmaid's Tale, Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and as a comics writer. Have you always been a natural storyteller, and what sort of media did you gravitate to as a kid?

J. HOLTHAM: Storytelling is kind of a family business for me: my mother was a poet, my stepmother was a flutist and teacher, my father was an autodidact historian. I was basically raised on books and stories. I was writing from the time I was 8. And then I discovered comic books. The X-Men, Spider-Man, West Coast Avengers. Those were my heroes. I'm basically living my childhood dreams over here.

What do you love the most about Miles Morales, either as a fan or a writer?

J. HOLTHAM: God, I love Miles because Miles is, well, me. I was an awkward Black kid, originally from Brooklyn, living in New Jersey and desperately wishing I had super-powers. Writing for Miles is a real full circle moment for me. I love his determination, his optimism, his big heart. That's what makes it fun.